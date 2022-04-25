Metro Council District 3 covers parts of west Louisville, including the small city of Shively.

Mindy Fulner

There are two candidates running in the Democratic primary on May 17.

Incumbent Keisha Dorsey was elected to the council in 2018. She previously worked for Humana and Norton Healthcare. Upon joining Metro Council, Dorsey said she was interested in improving infrastructure and encouraging young families to move into the area, in an effort to improve its overall economic picture. She lives near the Algonquin neighborhood.

Gibran Crook works with the City Basketball KY youth basketball club, according to his Twitter. He lives in the Algonquin neighborhood.

Neither candidate responded to a questionnaire from WFPL News.

April Rickert contributed to this story.