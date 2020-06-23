12:20 p.m.: Lines at Fayette County’s only polling place are long and it’s taking up to two hours to vote, the Herald-Leader reported Tuesday.

Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. told the newspaper that turnout was higher than expected, and that his office was adding more check-in stations “so the line of voters could move faster.”

Just talked to three voters, wait times were one hour, 1.5 and 2 so a range. — Linda Blackford (@lbblackford) June 23, 2020

The line is largely outside, and it’s raining.

11:46 a.m.: As of 9 a.m. this morning, the Attorney General’s election hotline had received nearly 170 calls related to voting, most of which were procedural questions. Most of the calls to the Election Fraud Hotline (1-800-328-VOTE) came before the polls were opened. Not all were specific to counties; of those that were, 51 came from Jefferson County alone, and most were categorized as procedural questions. Since the polls opened, calls have included complaints of electioneering in Fayette County, a complaint about an election official in Hardin County and more questions about procedure in Jefferson County.

11:00 a.m.: Beth St. John drove down from New York after hearing about #AllEyesOnKentucky. She’s passing out snacks and hand sanitizer to voters.

10:41 a.m.: Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams was at the Expo Center this morning, though he told reporters he wasn’t there to vote in person because he had already dropped off an absentee ballot.

He said so far, he’s seen no signs that the single polling place is deterring voters.

“By making it so easy, we’ve had turnout that’s through the roof,” Adams said. “We’re already on track for at least 50 percent higher turnout than we normally have in a comparable cycle, a presidential primary year. So I think we should be judged by that. What’s the turnout? The turnout is through the roof.”

Adams said his office received a lot of angry calls yesterday as national figures speculated the limited in-person day-of options would suppress votes.

“I’m not bragging, I’m very relieved it’s going so well,” he said. “But there’s a narrative that if you’re a southern state you’re a racist backwater. I’m proud we’re showing we’re progressive here in the South and we’re helping people vote.”

Adams has also pushed for stricter laws requiring photo IDs to vote which opponents say will result in lower turnout, especially among Black and low income voters. The Kentucky legislature passed a law to that effect earlier this year but it won’t go into effect until the November General Election.

9:50 a.m.: Reporters Stephanie Wolf and Graham Ambrose are at the Expo Center, where they say there are still no lines to cast a ballot.

One of the voters Wolf spoke with was Shona Sondergeld who showed up to vote in person after not receiving her absentee ballot. She said the process was quick to resolve, and she was allowed to vote.

I’ve spoken w/a few voters this AM. Shona Sondergeld got emotional talking abt the power of voting. Says, as a Black woman, she had to show up & vote for change. Showed off her “I Voted Today” wristband, “bragging rights.” Adds that it was easy to resolve absentee ballot issue. pic.twitter.com/fw01euPU9E — Stephanie Wolf (@StephRWolf) June 23, 2020

One of the concerns around in-person voting at a site as large as the Expo Center is accessibility issues. Wolf spoke with election official Gracie Taylor, who said she organized dozens of wheelchairs to have on hand in case voters need assistance getting through the venue.

Election official Gracie Taylor says she helped organize resources for people who might need mobility assistance in this huge venue. She’s recruited volunteers and got donated wheelchairs to be on site. pic.twitter.com/KfUcPsNCCw — Stephanie Wolf (@StephRWolf) June 23, 2020

8:30 a.m.: In-person voter traffic is steady at the Kentucky Expo Center, but as of 8:20, there were no lines to vote.

Stephanie Wolf

Kentucky has attracted a lot of attention over the past few days, as national figures have suddenly become interested in the commonwealth’s election. Celebrities and politicians like LeBron James and Hillary Clinton have raised concerns about voter suppression, because Kentucky’s largest counties only have one polling place for hundreds of thousands of voters.

It’s too early in the day to see what kind of crowds will show up at the Expo Center and whether there will be any kind of a wait to cast a ballot, but we do know that the state is on track to have really high voter turnout. As Kentucky Public Radio’s Ryland Barton reported yesterday:

According to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office, nearly 890,000 Kentuckians requested a mail-in absentee ballot — that’s about 25% of the almost 3.5 million registered voters in the state. That’s already higher than the 20.6% voter turnout Kentucky had in the last primary election when both a U.S. Senate race and the presidency were on the ballot. On top of that that, by the end of the weekend a total of 88,507 voters had cast ballots early, in-person. Many counties, including Jefferson, the state’s largest, also had early voting on Monday.

There was also some concern that some people had requested absentee ballots but hadn’t received them. If that’s the case for you, the State Board of Elections passed a regulation yesterday allowing those people to cast a ballot in person.

6:00 a.m.: It’s primary election day in Jefferson County (as well as across Kentucky). This year, there were several ways to vote before today, including by mail or in-person. If you requested an absentee ballot, you have until the end of the day today to drop it in the mail or bring it to either the Kentucky Expo Center (937 Phillips Lane) or the Jefferson County Clerk’s Election Center (inside the Edison Building at 701 W. Ormsby Ave).

If you don’t already have a mail in ballot, there’s only one option remaining: in-person voting at the Kentucky Expo Center. Polls close at 6 p.m., and anyone who is in line at that point is eligible to vote. Here’s more information about voting, as well as who you can expect to see on your ballot.

If you need a ride to the polls, TARC will provide free shuttles from Union Station (1000 W. Broadway) to the Expo Center on primary day. Shuttles leave every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; for more information click here.

The national voter advocacy group Black Voters Matter is also providing free rides to the polls. Here’s how to request a ride.

The Louisville Urban League is promoting free Lyft rides to the Expo Center with the code KYVOTES.

BREAKING NEWS: Just negotiated!!!! Free lyft rides

to these KY polls:

Louisville – 937 Phillips Ln

Lexington – 1540 University Dr

Hopkinsville – 303 Conference Center Dr

Elizabethtown – 150 N. Provident Way

Alvaton – 7101 Scottsville Rd Use lyft code: KYVOTES

4a -6p — Louisville Urban League (@LouisvilleUL) June 23, 2020

And if you experience anything today during voting that you believe is a violation of election law or a voting irregularity, you can report it to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office by calling 1-800-328-VOTE.