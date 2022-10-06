A pro-Russian state hacker group claimed responsibility for widespread outages of Kentucky’s government websites Wednesday.

Multiple Kentucky state websites were unavailable Wednesday, greeting users instead with a 503 error, a sign that the website cannot communicate with the server it relies on. Other states saw similar website outages, including Colorado and Mississippi.

The pro-Kremlin hacker group Killnet claimed responsibility for the outages in a Wednesday morning post on the social media platform Telegram, as previously reported by CNN.

The group’s Telegram post is titled “USA OFFLINE,” along with “F*ck NATO.” In Russian, the post lists a dozen states the group claims to have targeted, including Kentucky.

“Kentucky (breakdown of all online services),” the post reads.

In Kentucky, downed websites ranged from the Kentucky Board of Elections webpage to the Kentucky Department of Education website. Most were restored by the end of the day. Websites for Kentucky’s state courts were down part of Thursday as well.

503 errors can be signs of a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. DDoS attacks flood a site’s server with requests, overloading the server and blocking access for legitimate users. However, 503 errors also show up when tech issues are afoot or during scheduled maintenance.

In a statement emailed Wednesday, Kentucky Interactive General Manager Carlos Luna told WFPL that state websites were “experiencing abnormal traffic, resulting in intermittent interruptions.”

“We continue to investigate and are working with the commonwealth to mitigate the issue,” Luna said in the statement, provided by a spokesperson.

Kentucky Interactive is a private company that runs the state’s online services.

A source in the FBI confirmed to WFPL the agency is investigating but was not authorized to provide comment.

Killnet has taken responsibility for other cyberattacks in several countries it perceives as hostile to Russian President Vladimir Putin, including Japan, Estonia, and Latvia.

According to the Amsterdam-based cybersecurity firm EclecticIQ, Killnet hackers are “novice users with zero or limited experience,” and damage from Killnet attacks is usually temporary.

“Killnet possesses the resources to successfully conduct short-lived Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks but lacks the capabilities to execute attacks that impair network infrastructure for a longer period,” reads a blog post by EclecticIQ staff.

A Kentucky Interactive spokesperson said the organization would provide more information on the outages Thursday afternoon.

This story may be updated.

Ryland Barton contributed to this report.