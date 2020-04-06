“Prosecution Declined,” an investigation by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, has been named the winner of the Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) Award for small radio stations.

The investigation was also the subject of the first season of Dig, KyCIR’s new podcast. It was reported by Eleanor Klibanoff, produced by Laura Ellis and edited by Kate Howard.

The investigation, published in December, was “a wonderful example of clear and compelling storytelling that made great use of data and audio,” the judges said. “These reporters took a topic that might otherwise be hard to digest and wrapped it into a story that drew the listener in.”

After the story’s publication, a Metro Council committee held a public hearing to question Louisville Metro Police about the story’s findings. An LMPD sergeant announced new training and other changes during that hearing.

This is the fourth time KyCIR has won this national honor.