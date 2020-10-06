This story will be updated.

Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell has recommended that felony rioting charges be dropped against state Rep. Attica Scott and 17 other protesters arrested two weeks ago during demonstrations in downtown Louisville. The protesters were arrested after TARC buses were vandalized and a flare was tossed through a window of the main branch of the public library.

O’Connell recommended dropping the charges when Scott and the others appeared in arraignment court on Tuesday afternoon.

“While in these cases we do have evidence of property damage to some TARC buses and the Library, we would need clear-cut evidence that these individuals before you today were working with those who committed that property damage. The evidence we have reviewed thus far does not support that,” O’Connell said in open court.

Scott is also charged with the crimes of failure to disperse and unlawful assembly. She was arrested with more than a dozen other protesters on September 24 after an unknown person damaged TARC buses and the Main branch of the public library.

O’Connell said his office is reviewing the other charges but needs more time. He recommended that those charges be passed on to a future court date.