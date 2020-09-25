State Rep. Attica Scott and other protesters were arrested Thursday night on Fourth Street during a standoff of sorts with Louisville Metro Police officers on the property of a Fourth Street church.

WFPL reporters witnessed, and an LMPD live stream broadcast, a scene where police encircled the First Unitarian Church and arrested protesters seeking refuge there during downtown protests.

“Under emergency orders, houses of worship are exempt from the curfew,” said a man who identified himself as Brother Tim. “So the church has opened this up as a sanctuary” — a place to get refreshments and legal aid if needed.

According to the Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s office, “the curfew does not apply to people commuting to work, house of worship for services or seeking medical attention for themselves or others.”

We are at first Unitarian Churxh, which has offered sanctuary to protesters. pic.twitter.com/87utVULwGf — Ryan Van Velzer (@RyanVanVelzer) September 25, 2020

Officers already had a large presence on Fourth Street after responding to vandalism reports at the main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library nearby. They turned their attention to a large crowd at First Unitarian.

The standoff is still going. Mostly protesters yelling at police and poloce flashing their lights in people’s eyes. pic.twitter.com/cHBPzOqO6c — Ryan Van Velzer (@RyanVanVelzer) September 25, 2020

Scott, who represents Louisville and is the sponsor of a statewide Breonna’s Law, was arrested along with other protesters at the church.

Lmpd have arrested Rep. Attica Scott, author of Breonna’s law pic.twitter.com/Gla14x8Es6 — Ryan Van Velzer (@RyanVanVelzer) September 25, 2020

LMPD spokesperson Jessie Halladay said there were “several incidents of destruction” along the march route, so officers declared unlawful assembly.

“People went to the church as a safe place, others failed to disperse,” Halladay said. “Once we clear out people will be allowed to leave and go home.”

At nearly 11 p.m., officers were still surroundng the area while people yelled and chanted from the church property.

So I interviewed organizer Chris Wells, he said he and Interim Chief Schroeder have negotiated a truce. Once the situation outside the church is resolved, protesters will be able to return to the square, get their cars and stuff and head out, those who stay could face arrest — Ryan Van Velzer (@RyanVanVelzer) September 25, 2020

