Local News
September 24, 2020

State Rep. Attica Scott and other protesters were arrested Thursday night on Fourth Street during a standoff of sorts with Louisville Metro Police officers on the property of a Fourth Street church.

WFPL reporters witnessed, and an LMPD live stream broadcast, a scene where police encircled the First Unitarian Church and arrested protesters seeking refuge there during downtown protests.

“Under emergency orders, houses of worship are exempt from the curfew,” said a man who identified himself as Brother Tim. “So the church has opened this up as a sanctuary” — a place to get refreshments and legal aid if needed.

According to the Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s office, “the curfew does not apply to people commuting to work, house of worship for services or seeking medical attention for themselves or others.”

Officers already had a large presence on Fourth Street after responding to vandalism reports at the main branch of the Louisville Free Public Library nearby. They turned their attention to a large crowd at First Unitarian.

Scott, who represents Louisville and is the sponsor of a statewide Breonna’s Law, was arrested along with other protesters at the church.

LMPD spokesperson Jessie Halladay said there were “several incidents of destruction” along the march route, so officers declared unlawful assembly.

“People went to the church as a safe place, others failed to disperse,” Halladay said. “Once we clear out people will be allowed to leave and go home.”

At nearly 11 p.m., officers were still surroundng the area while people yelled and chanted from the church property.

Screenshot via LMPD Facebook

Protesters on the grounds of First Unitarian Church in Louisville face police Thursday night.

This story will be updated.

Ryan Van Velzer
By Ryan Van Velzer @RyanVanVelzer
Ryan Van Velzer is WFPL's Energy and Environment Reporter.
Jess Clark
By Jess Clark @jess_m_clark
Jess Clark is WFPL's Education and Learning Reporter.