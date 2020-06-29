Protesters from groups including Black Lives Matter Louisville have blocked traffic on the Second Street Bridge between Louisville and Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Black Lives Matter protesters have blocked off the Second Street bridge to Indiana. Police are blocking the entry to the bridge, and there are squad cars and tow trucks on the bridge. pic.twitter.com/0FpKMRdGOf — Amina Elahi (@aminamania) June 29, 2020

Monday’s protest comes after more than four weeks of demonstrations calling for police reforms in the wake of the death of Breonna Taylor. Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was killed by Louisville Metro Police officers in March while they were serving a so-called “no-knock” search warrant in the middle of the night. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a gun and hit one of the officers in the leg; he has said he was not aware they were police and thought the apartment was being broken into. Officers returned fire, hitting Taylor multiple times and killing her.

