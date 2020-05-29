Demonstrators gathered in downtown Louisville on Thursday night to protest the police shooting of Breonna Taylor. On a Facebook Live video broadcasting the event, the protesters chanted “No justice, no peace,” and blocked the street near Louisville Metro Hall.

Taylor, a Black woman, was killed in March in the middle of the night when Louisville Metro Police entered her apartment with a so-called “no-knock” warrant, breaking the door down. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he didn’t know the intruders were law enforcement; he fired back, hitting a police officer. LMPD officers shot into the apartment, striking Taylor at least eight times and killing her.

The protest comes the same day as lawyers for Taylor’s family released the 911 call Walker made after Taylor had been shot. Walker had originally been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, but Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine announced last week he was dropping the charges. Protests also broke out in Minneapolis and St. Paul this week after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was suffocated by police in the street after being detained on suspicion of forgery.

WFPL News reporters are on the scene; this story will be updated.