In a fourth consecutive night of protests in Louisville, hundreds filled Jefferson Square Park downtown shortly before the city’s temporary 9 p.m. curfew went into effect. The demonstrators were protesting the killing of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor in March by Louisville police, as well as other police killings of Black people like George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In the early evening Sunday, protesters moved between Broadway and Jefferson Square Park, occasionally blocking traffic. They chanted “hands up, don’t shoot,” while surrounded by about a hundred Kentucky State Police troopers in riot gear. Kentucky National Guard Humvees were present as well, and helicopters hovered overhead.

Around 8 p.m., protesters on bullhorns urged people with children under 12 to leave before the city’s curfew. Others appeared prepared to stay. The police declared the gathering an “unlawful assembly,” and around 8:20 p.m. tear gas filled the air.

Earlier Sunday, Black Lives Matter organizers held a “healing ceremony” outside the KFC Yum Center, calling for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer to fire the officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor.

In a Sunday evening media briefing, Fischer and LMPD Training Division Commander Maj. Paul Humphrey told reporters that the city would consider anyone out after 9 p.m. to be violating the law — and thus no longer peaceful. They said protesters should expect a similar police presence to last night, when law enforcement officers used tear gas and pepper balls against the crowds. Forty people were arrested.