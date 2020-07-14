Police arrested 87 protesters participating in a sit-in on the lawn of Attorney General Daniel Cameron Tuesday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD released a statement saying protesters were arrested for trespassing at Cameron’s request.

“All were given the opportunity to leave, were told that remaining on the property would be unlawful, and chose not to leave,” said Sgt. Lamont Washington in a statement.

One by one, officers detained protesters dressed in white as they called for the swift conclusion of the investigation into the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Protesters have demanded that all three officers involved in Taylor’s death be fired, arrested and prosecuted for their involvement. One officer has been fired and is appealing the decision.

Police charged all 87 protesters with three counts, including a Class D Felony.

“Due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions, each person was charged with Intimidating a Participant in a Legal Process (Class D felony), Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree (Class B misdemeanor), and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. (Violation),” Washington said.

An estimated two hundred marched to Cameron’s house in the Graymoor-Devondale area, stood and sat on his lawn and blocked egresses into the neighborhood.

After less than an hour, police arrived on scene and began to arrest protesters chanting “no justice, no peace,” and “Say her name: Breonna Taylor.”

Organizers with Until Freedom planned the action in coordination with Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, according to the Courier Journal. The plan included the intentional decision for some participants to be peacefully arrested as an act of civil disobedience.

Until Freedom calls itself an intersectional social justice organization, according to its website. Demonstrators wore T-shirts emblemized with the organization’s logo on the front and Breonna Taylor’s name on the back.

A protester on a megaphone directed her message to Cameron’s neighbors.

“We want you all to know that you may see us often here,” said Linda Sarsour, Until Freedom co-founder. “Justice delayed for Breonna Taylor is justice denied.”

Taylor was killed in March when plainclothes officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department executed a no-knock warrant on her home. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot injuring an officer in the leg. Police returned fire, killing Taylor.

Officer Brett Hankison was fired for his involvement last month, but is appealing the decision. Acting Chief Robert Schroeder said Hankison “displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he fired into Taylor’s apartment.

Cameron is reviewing the LMPD’s internal investigation into the incident. He has said that his team is working “around the clock” to get to the truth, but reiterated Monday that he would not put a timeline on his investigation, saying only that he recognizes the public interest and has a responsibility to get it right.

This story has been updated.