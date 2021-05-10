Louisville residents will have the opportunity to to share feedback with the Metro Council on the city’s proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Residents will have two opportunities to address the council’s Budget Committee this month. The first meeting is Thursday at 6 p.m.

Members of the public who want to speak must sign up on the Metro Council Clerk’s website between 3 and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Another public hearing is scheduled for May 27 at 5 p.m. Speakers can sign up online to speak at that session from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on May 26.

The hearings can be watched live on the Metro Council’s Facebook page, as well as Metro TV online, Spectrum Cable Channel 184 and UVERSE Channel 99 .

Both meetings will be virtual due to COVID-19. Written comments can be submitted on the website through May 31.

Last month, Mayor Greg Fischer released his proposed budget for the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1. It included a public safety spending plan four times higher than last year’s allotment.

The Metro Council will meet to adopt the budget June 24.