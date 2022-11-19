My grandmother used to talk about how time would fly by as we get older. I never quite understood what she meant until pretty recently. I can’t believe this year has almost come to an end and that Thanksgiving is only days away.

I’m looking forward to slowing down, catching up with loved ones and eating too much food. I hope, if you choose to, that you’re able to spend the holiday with your favorite people. And I hope you’ll take some time to tune in to our holiday programs this year.

Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 24

The Splendid Table’s Turkey Confidential 12-2 p.m.

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. It’s culinary triage on the day you need it most – Thanksgiving! Host Francis Lam will take your calls and you’ll get help from our incredible guests:

Claire Saffitz, author of Dessert Person

Rick Martinez author of Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico

Chef and Chopped judge Maneet Chauhan

Jesse Sparks, host of The One Recipe podcast

Milk Street Radio 2-3 p.m.

Our Thanksgiving special is here, and we’re ready to help you with the big day! We take your calls with special guest co-hosts Jet Tila and Cheryl Day and share recipes and ideas from J. Kenji López-Alt, Sohla El-Waylly, Mary Giuliani, Stacey Mei Yan Fong, Meathead and Nigella Lawson.

Plus, host Christopher Kimball gives a special lesson in making the best Thanksgiving pie you’ll ever try.

Giving Thanks 7-8 p.m.

Giving Thanks shares music and stories that reflect the meaning of gratitude on Thanksgiving.

Our special guest is Ada Limón, U.S. Poet Laureate and Lexington resident. She joins our Thanksgiving table to read her poems and talk about how poetry amplifies gratitude.

Black Friday, Friday Nov. 25

Estranged: A Special From Embodied 11 a.m.-noon

What is the holiday season like when you’re disconnected from your nuclear family? Embodied presents Estranged, an hour-long special about finding belonging when your family bonds are broken. Host Anita Rao meets two women who — by choice or circumstance — became estranged from their parents. The two reflect on finding belonging elsewhere and seeking support from non-traditional sources.

You can also hear Estranged Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 a.m.