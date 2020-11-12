Facebook | Aflorar Herb Collective

In the middle of a pandemic, self-care can be hard to come by. But sometimes, it grows right out of the earth.

Sarah Nuñez is an educator, activist, and folk healer who founded the Aflorar Herb Collective. We talk about what healing looks like, and the wake up call to justice that all women of color are caught squarely in the middle of in a rapidly shifting America.

