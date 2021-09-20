The majority of Louisville Metro Police Department officers and sergeants voted against a collective bargaining agreement that included the largest one-time raise for officers in the department’s history and some reform measures.

The contract outlines rank-and-file officers would get a 9% raise this year and a 3% pay increase in 2022. About 70% of them rejected the proposal, said union president Ryan Nichols, of the River City Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 614.

He said while each member may have their own motivations for rejecting the agreement, insufficient pay and health benefits remain a shared issue.

“The members have heard the chief of police say that LMPD should be the highest-paid police department in the state and this contract didn’t move them, really, even close into that position,” Nichols said. “There’s probably some concern there that the numbers that were proposed will not adequately allow the LMPD to recruit the most, and best, talent that’s available and retain the officers that we have.”

Local social justice advocates have also pushed back against the collective bargaining contract. Their demands include that supervisors’ notes about an officer be in their personnel files, permanently ━ under the current agreement, those notes would be destroyed after one year.

The agreement outlines some police reforms as a result of Breonna Taylor’s killing. They include cementing prior use of force, bias and untruthfulness into an officer’s permanent record. It would also allow parties disciplining officers to take those records into account.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and the city’s police union are now forced to head back to the drawing table to renegotiate details of the rank-and-file officer and sergeant contract. A representative for Fischer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lieutenants and captains negotiated a separate contract. Nichols said about 85% voted to approve that agreement. It will next go before the Metro Council for ratification.