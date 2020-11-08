Governor Andy Beshear announced 2,162 new cases of coronavirus in Kentucky on Saturday. That’s the highest Saturday total since the pandemic reached the commonwealth.

The positivity rate continues to climb. It’s now 7.17%, up from 6.77% the day before.

In an email release, Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said Kentucky is in an “alarming and deeply concerning situation.”

Beshear also congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the release. “Now, the election is over and it is time to come together as Americans and as Kentuckians,” he said.

“We are in the fight of our lifetime against COVID-19 and we must unite to battle this virus that has killed 235,000 Americans, including more than 1,500 Kentuckians.”

The governor also announced 17 more deaths on Saturday. A total of 1,561 Kentuckians have now lost their lives to the virus.