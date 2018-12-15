

Thursday night, Louisville Metro Council approved a zoning change that will pave the way for Unity Place — an affordable housing complex in the Okolona neighborhood that would also include some housing for refugees.

Since the project was introduced, nearby property owners have been very vocal about their concerns.

The zoning change process is itself complicated for council members, who have to balance following the rules with what their constituents are asking for.

WFPL’s Amina Elahi joins us today on Recut to explain how the process works.