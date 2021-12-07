Authorities placed the Kentucky state Capitol under lockdown Tuesday morning.

The Herald-Leader reported the lockdown included the Capitol building and Capitol Annex, which house Kentucky’s executive and legislative branches. Some area schools were also locked down.

According to the report, a Frankfort police spokesperson said officers were pursuing a reportedly stolen vehicle. Two men from the vehicle fled on foot and one of them shot at police officers. The shooter is in police custody; the other man is at large.

A spokesperson for Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement that he “appreciates the professionalism and swift response from the Frankfort City Police, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police.”

The spokesperson confirmed the chase began elsewhere but ended on Capitol grounds with an arrest.

Representatives from the Frankfort Police and Kentucky State Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Corinne Boyer contributed to this story.