University of Louisville President Neeli Bendapudi is planning to leave for the top position at Pennsylvania State University, WRDB reports.

Representatives for U of L and Penn State declined to comment on the move.

Penn State’s Board of Trustees is set to meet Thursday at 11 a.m. They’re expected to take a vote at that meeting to approve Bendapudi as the university’s next president.

Bendapudi has been at U of L since 2018, when she became the university’s first president who was a woman and person of color.

This story will be updated.