Sports website The Athletic is reporting that a professional women’s soccer team will be coming to Louisville in 2021, citing unnamed sources.

The site says Louisville City FC has “come to terms with the [National Women’s Soccer League] for an expansion team.”

The NWSL is a professional league that represents the highest tier of women’s soccer in the U.S. There are currently nine teams in the league.

Louisville is already home to Lou City FC; the team is a member of the United Soccer League, a professional league that’s in the second tier of U.S. soccer below Major League Soccer. Lou City FC is planning to move into its new stadium in Butchertown this spring; the stadium was built with the hope it would help lure a MLS team to the city.