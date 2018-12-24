Updated at 8:11 p.m.:

The Louisville Metro Police officer killed in a traffic accident Monday afternoon has been identified as Detective Deidre Mengedoht.

In a briefing held Monday evening, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said Mengedoht, 32, had conducted a traffic stop on I-64 E. She was pulled over on the side of the road with her emergency lights on, when a semi-truck hit her car with her inside. The truck pushed her car into the pickup truck Mengedoht had pulled over, and the police cruiser caught fire.

Conrad said the driver of the semi-truck, Roger D. Burdette, had been arrested and booked into Metro Corrections on charges of murder and driving under the influence.

Conrad said Mengedoht had served for seven-and-a-half years with LMPD.

“Deidre, Deedee as she was known to her friends and colleagues, gave her life serving the community,” he said. “It was something she loved to do.”

In a statement Monday evening, Mayor Greg Fischer expressed his condolences.

“My heart is breaking today as we mourn the tragic death of Louisville Metro Police Detective Deidre Mengedoht. When Deidre joined LMPD, she committed herself to service on behalf of our city, and her death is a painful reminder of the sacrifices that our public safety professionals make every day. “Our thoughts and prayers go to Deidre’s family, and to Second Division Major Ryan Bates and his team, Chief Conrad and all LMPD officers as they mourn their sister’s death. “At a time when so many of us are gathered with family in celebration of the holidays, this is a terribly sad day for our entire community. I urge my fellow citizens to join me in praying for Deidre’s family, and her LMPD brothers and sisters.”

Conrad said an investigation is ongoing. On Monday evening, I-64 was still closed.

A Louisville Metro Police officer is dead following a collision with a semi-truck on I-64 underneath the Belvedere, according to reports from Courier Journal.

The newspaper is reporting the incident was confirmed by a city official, but LMPD has yet to confirm the officer’s death.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted confirmation Monday afternoon:

Heartbreaking news unfolding on this Christmas Eve involving a police officer who was assisting a stranded motorist… PLEASE be careful on the roads this holiday season as you travel across Kentucky…We want everyone to make it safely home including those who protect and serve — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) December 24, 2018

The crash was reported Monday afternoon, and the interstate remains closed in both directions. A tweet from LMPD at 4:47 p.m. said the interstate will remained closed for several hours due to a police investigation.

TRAFFIC ALERT I-64E before 9th St and I-64W before 3rd St will be closed for the next several hours due to a police investigation. Please adjust your travel. — LMPD (@LMPD) December 24, 2018



