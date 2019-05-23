At least two buildings in Louisville’s Highlands and Clifton neighborhoods were evacuated Thursday morning after reports of people smelling natural gas.

Crews are investigating, but have not yet identified any leaks or the source of the smell, said Louisville Gas and Electric spokeswoman Liz Pratt.

“We will continue to investigate each report and ensure the area remains safe,” she said.

Louisville Gas and Electric has received approximately 100 reports about the smell, mostly in the Clifton and Highlands neighborhoods, Pratt said.

Mid-City Mall in the Highlands and the American Printing House for the Blind in Clifton were both evacuated around 10 a.m.

Abigail Maupin works for the American Printing House for the Blind, and said she evacuated along with the rest of the people in her building.

“Certainly, the smell was overpowering inside the building,” Maupin said. “As soon as I walked out of the studio and into the hallway the gas smell was pretty strong.”

Both sites received an all-clear after an hour or so.

LG&E operates the natural gas system that runs throughout the city and 16 surrounding counties, Pratt said.

On Sunday, natural gas caused an explosion at a home in Jeffersonville, Indiana, killing one man and injuring three others.

A chemical known as mercaptan is added to natural gas to give it the rotten-egg odor so that people can identify leaks. LG&E recommends if you smell gas to leave the area and call 502-589-1444.