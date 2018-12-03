The University of Louisville has reportedly chosen a new head football coach.

Citing what it says is a source with direct knowledge of the decision, the Courier Journal reports that Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield has accepted the job.

The hire is subject to approval by the University of Louisville Athletic Association. Its board of directors and two of its committees will hold special meetings Tuesday at Cardinal Stadium. The meetings will be followed by a news conference.

U of L Athletic Director Vince Tyra has been interviewing candidates to replace Bobby Petrino, who was fired last month after the Cards struggled to a 2-8 record.

Last week, former U of L quarterback and current Purdue coach Jeff Brohm interviewed for the job but chose to remain with the Boilermakers.

Satterfield has a 51-24 record in six seasons at Appalachian State, including a 10-2 record this year. The Mountaineers will play in the New Orleans Bowl later this month.