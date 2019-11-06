Daniel Cameron, a 33-year-old corporate attorney and former counselor for Mitch McConnell, has won the election to become Kentucky’s Attorney General.

At less than half the age of his Democratic opponent, Cameron will become the state’s first African-American to win state office at the top of the ticket. He’s also the first Republican to hold the seat in more than 70 years and the first African American to serve as Attorney General.

Cameron defeated Former Attorney General and House Speaker Greg Stumbo.

Throughout the campaign, Cameron’s Democratic opponent attempted to paint the Republican as young and inexperienced. Cameron touted the D.C. connections he made in his time working with McConnell.

As attorney general, Cameron will defend the state in court, file lawsuits on behalf of the state and investigate potential criminal activity.

Cameron has said he will pursue litigation against opioid manufacturers and look at criminal justice reforms. He is opposed to legalizing marijuana, but is open to discussing medical pot, he said in a KET interview.

On abortion, Cameron has said he believes in the “sanctity of life” and will defend laws passed by the state’s Legislature, which legislation that is currently being challenged in court.

“I’m here to tell you that Daniel Cameron as attorney general is going to protect the sanctity of life,” he said.

Cameron touts his relationship with McConnell and President Donald Trump, and says he played a role in getting Justice Neil Gorsuch confirmed to the Supreme Court in 2016. Cameron also worked as a spokesman for the Kentucky Smart on Crime Coalition, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform measures in the state.

This story has been updated.