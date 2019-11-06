Former legislator and Republican incumbent Mike Harmon has won reelection as Kentucky’s Auditor of Public Accounts.

Voters elected Harmon over Democrat Sheri Donahue and Libertarian Kyle Hugenberg to serve another four years as the state’s chief auditor. With 78 percent of precincts reporting, Harmon received 55 percent of the vote. In the role, Harmon will continue to serve as an independent office tasked with reviewing accounts, financial transactions and the performance of all state government.

Harmon said he plans to use his second term to build on his accomplishments.

“But our goal is to, one, continue to be a resource, try to be more resource, try to continue the great work we’ve done and more specifically try to look for things that have not already been audited,” Harmon said in a WFPL interview last month.

Harmon graduated from Eastern Kentucky University, served 13 years in the state legislature and in 2015, defeated incumbent Democrat Adam Edelen to become auditor.

Over the past four years, Harmon has used the office to oversee special audits of the state’s pension systems, the Administrative Offices of the Courts, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources and the University of Louisville Foundation.