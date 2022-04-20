Thunder Over Louisville will take place Saturday. Related road and bridge closures will start Thursday.

This is the first time Thunder Over Louisville is taking place after a two-year break due to COVID-19.

In addition to the road closures, street parking availability will become limited over the weekend in the areas surrounding downtown.

People planning to head to the waterfront for the show should plan for extra travel time.

Louisville Metro Police Department will have several pre-determined exit routes for people to get home after the fireworks display.

Here is a list of Louisville roads that will be closed, provided by the Louisville Downtown Partnership:

George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge/ 2nd Street/ Butter Bridge:

Thursday, April 21, 9:30 a.m. to Midnight

Friday, April 22

Saturday, April 23

Sunday, April 24, Midnight to 2 p.m.

10:30 am (Friday, April 22, 2022) – 2 pm (Sunday, April 24, 2022)

River Road from Bingham Way to Sixth Street

Bingham Way from Joe’s Crab Shack/Witherspoon Street to River Road

11 am (Friday, April 22, 2022) – 9 am (Sunday, April 24, 2022)

Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Brook Street

Floyd Street at Washington Street closed (only open to residents)

River Road from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street

Midnight (Friday April 22, 2022) – 9 am (Sunday, April 24, 2022)

Ramp from westbound Interstate 64 to Third Street (no turn on River Road)

Ramp from Second Street to eastbound Interstate 64

8 am (Saturday, April 23, 2022) – 1 am (Sunday, April 24, 2022)

Second Street from Main Street to River Road (local access to local garages only)

9 am (Saturday, April 23, 2022) – 1 am (Sunday, April 24, 2022)

(Local traffic and pass traffic will be allowed on the following roads, provided there are no pedestrian safety issues.)

River Road from Witherspoon Street to Preston Street

Frankfort Avenue from River Road to Story Ave. ( local and Tow Lot traffic only )

Witherspoon Street from Brook Street to Second Street

Witherspoon Street from Preston Street to Adams Street

Washington Street from First Street to Second Street

Preston Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street

Floyd Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street

Brook Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street

First Street from Main Street to Witherspoon Street

Second Street from Main Street to River Road

Third Street from Main Street to River Road (access will be allowed to parking garages)

6 pm – 11:30 pm (Saturday, April 23, 2022)

Ramp from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Interstate 65 northbound

Ramp from Jackson Street to Interstate 65 northbound

9 pm (Saturday, April 23, 2022) – 1 am (Sunday, April 24, 2022)

Market Street from Sixth Street to 10th Street will be reversed from eastbound traffic to westbound traffic

9 pm – end of night (Saturday, April 23, 2022)

Third Street from Main Street to Broadway will be one way southbound

8:30 pm – 11:30 pm (Saturday, April 23, 2022)