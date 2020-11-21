Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Saturday 3,711 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. That’s the second-highest daily total of new cases yet. The record was set on Friday.

Beshear announced 21 new deaths due to the coronavirus. The positivity rate is 9.14%, meaning about one in every 11 people who get tested are positive. Beshear said 202 Kentuckians are currently on ventilators and 370 are in the ICU.

“We continue to be in exponential growth, which will threaten the health care capacity in this state,” Beshear said. “That’s why we’re taking action, and that’s why we’re fighting back.”

New restrictions aimed at schools, restaurants, bars and other public spaces began on Friday evening.

“We’re worried we’ll reach a point where there aren’t enough doctors and nurses to help those who are sick and who need their help,” Beshear said.