Groups are searching for a University of Louisville student who was last seen Saturday, June 19 on Algonquin Parkway in Louisville.

Quintez Brown, 20, is a U of L Woodford R. Porter scholar ━ a designation for Black students who achieve academic excellence and show a commitment to strengthening and serving their communities. He was a central figure during the protests and movement in support of Black lives last year. A former intern with the Courier Journal, he wrote op-eds about race, youth and social justice. His reporting on these topics and issues amplified the voices and firsthand experiences of residents in individual Louisville communities as the city reckoned with the killing of Breonna Taylor and racial inequity, more broadly.

Family, friends and other residents have taken to social media in an effort to guide Brown’s safe return home. The posted flyers urge anyone who has seen Brown or may have pertinent information about his whereabouts to call listed numbers.

Louisville Metro Police Department is also circulating a flyer with differing information than those shared by Brown’s family members. Inconsistencies include descriptions of his car, Brown’s weight and height.

Brown is a Black man, 5’10” and 180 lbs with dark brown eyes and black hair. The flyers say he recently changed his appearance and now has a shaved head and face. His family says he drives a navy blue, 2006 Nissan Sentra.

There are two search parties organized to take place today ━ one meeting at Waterfront Park at 10:30 a.m., the other at DuPont Manual High School, Brown’s alma mater, at 4:30 p.m.