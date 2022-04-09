Every other week, LPM brings you the newsletter Arts, Culture, Et Cetera. It’s full of arts and culture news from the region, a rundown of things to do and see, and, every issue, introduces you to an artist in the community.

Here’s a snippet from this week’s newsletter:

Events, exhibitions, etc…

The Jeffersonville Public Art Commission in Southern Indiana is holding an “Amplify the Arts Party,” which includes a mini horse fashion show. During the festivities, they’ll unveil details about the 2022 public art programs.

Date: April 9. Event details here .

The first Historical Neighborhood Storytelling Forum invites neighbors in west Louisville to share the stories and histories of their block.

Dates: April 9, 6-10 p.m. at St. Paul Hall, 2304 Crums Lane.

The inaugural Kentuckiana Zine Festival, organized by a student group at Indiana University Southeast, is this week at Logan Street Market. Free and open to the public.

Date: April 9, 6-8 p.m.

The next Arts in Neighborhoods event is this weekend. The South Louisville Art Crawl will feature South End arts groups including Little Loomhouse and Americana Fireworks. Kentucky Shakespeare will also participate.

Date: April 10, 2-8 p.m. Register here .

Read more about the art crawl here .

Looking for some laughs? Jacob Williams, originally from Louisville, is back in town for a show at Planet of the Tapes. Louisville comic Mandee McKelvey will also do a set.

Date: April 13. Ticket info here .

Kentucky Derby Museum’s Big Brims Derby Hat Sale will have more than 600 discounted Derby-ready hats available. There will also be snacks, cocktails and music.

Date: April 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Details here .

KMAC Couture is coming up. The annual live runway show of wearable art will showcase emerging and established artists, costumers, fashion designers and milliners.

Date: April 16. More info here .

Gonna stick with this fashion and equine theme a bit longer. Revelry Gallery is hosting an exhibition of the work of artist Melissa Crase and milliner Nicole Bracken. The show is fittingly called “Equine Fascination: A Colorful Spring Cocktail of Horses and Fascinators.”

Dates: April 8-May 8. More here .

Interested in learning Filipino folk dancing? Now is your chance. The St. Matthews Library will be the venue for free lessons through mid-May.

Dates: April 10 and 24, 1-3 p.m.

May 3 and 12, 6:30-8 p.m.

In case you missed it…

“It was a way of kicking open doors,” said Louisville artist William M. Duffy of Montage, a collective of Black artists working in Louisville in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Freelancer Natalie Weis met up with Duffy and sculptor Ed Hamilton. The two Louisville legends reflected on how the members of Montage inspired each other and made sure that their work got shown publicly so that talented artists of color didn’t feel they needed to leave Louisville. The cool thing is that, while the group is no longer active, younger artists, like LaNia Roberts, are moved by the work Montage did and are carrying it forward.

Over at the Speed Art Museum, you can bear witness to the work of Sanford Biggers. Antique quilts are his canvas, and he reinvents them in his own vision with glitter, sequins, tar, acrylic and spray paint.

The massive and historic West Baden Springs Hotel is the backdrop for a new horror flick called “So Cold the River,” starring Bethany Joy Lenz of “One Tree Hill” fame. A producer told me that the hotel is a central character, “more than a setting, it is an energy, it is an environment and it is a totality of character… the same way that the hotel is a character in ‘The Shining.’”

PNC Broadway in Louisville president Leslie Broecker tried to program a 2022-2023 season with a balance of pure entertainment, thought-provoking works, hyped shows, something for the family and something for the musical theater purist. The result is this lineup, which includes “Hadestown,” “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations” and “Fiddler on the Roof.”

The Archdiocese of Louisville has a new archbishop. Archbishop Shelton Joseph Fabre was installed during a Catholic Mass held at the Kentucky International Convention Center. Some heralded his installation as the beginning of a “new era” for the Catholic Church, pointing toward his racial justice work. Others are concerned by his remarks against same-sex marriage.

Andrew Kung Group

The Kentucky Opera also dropped its season announcement this week. On the lineup for its 70th anniversary season are three mainstage productions, starting with Puccini’s “La Bohème,” plus a holiday run of “The Gift of the Magi” at the opera’s downtown HQ. (Disclosure: The opera is an underwriter of this issue of ACE.)

Pull out your spring and summer calendars because this year’s WFPK Waterfront Wednesday lineup is out! Presented by WFPK and Waterfront Park, the concert series kicks off April 27 with Nappy Roots, Neal Frances and Louisville’s own Kiana & the Sun Kings. (Disclosure: WFPK is a part of Louisville Public Media, and Kiana Del works for LPM.)

Bourbon and Beyond music festival dropped its lineup and, at the risk of dating myself, it’s taking me right back to high school with acts like Alanis Morissette and Pearl Jam. I’m also stoked to potentially cross a few musicians and bands off my bucket list, like Jack White and St. Vincent.