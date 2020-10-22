A second anonymous grand juror in the Breonna Taylor proceedings released a statement Thursday.

The juror said the panel was presented only with the three wanton endangerment charges against former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison, and “agrees wholeheartedly” with a similar statement released earlier this week by a person who is referred to as, “Anonymous Grand Juror #1.”

“No opportunity to consider anything else was permitted,” the second grand juror wrote in a statement, also signaling that the grand jury never had the chance to consider any homicide offenses against the LMPD officers involved in Taylor’s death.

“Anonymous Grand Juror #2” also wrote that they’re “looking forward to continuing to help set the record straight.”

The statements by both members of the grand jury run counter to comments made by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron during a Sept. 23 press conference.

On Tuesday, Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Annie O’Connell ruled that all 12 jurors may speak publicly about the process.

“As applied in this case, this Court finds that the traditional justifications for secrecy in this matter are no longer relevant and that the ends of justice require disclosure,” O’Connell wrote in her order. “The grand jury in this matter was afforded all the privacy and secrecy necessary to freely deliberate.”

Late Tuesday afternoon, Cameron said he disagreed with the decision, but his office would not appeal it.