Kentucky’s secretary of state has approved Jefferson County’s election plan.

Secretary Michael Adams made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday.

I’m pleased to announce I’ve approved Jefferson County’s election plan. — KY SOS Michael Adams (@KYSecState) October 7, 2020

The plan calls for 20 in-person polling sites on Election Day with four of those locations available for early voting starting Oct. 13: Kentucky Exposition Center, KFC Yum! Center ~ Foyer, Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and Louisville Marriott East.

A spokesperson with the County Clerk’s office verified that the sites listed on the office’s website have been approved.

Day-of polling locations include Iroquois High School, St. Matthews Community Center and Carter Duvalle Elementary School.

There will also be drop boxes for absentee ballots available during operating hours at all polling locations, according to the County Clerk’s website.

Typically the county has 270 polling locations on election day. While this year’s general election will have significantly fewer voting sites, it’s more the primary, which had just one big site on Primary Day at the Expo Center.