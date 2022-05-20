Businessman Craig Greenberg secured the Democratic nomination to be Louisville’s next mayor during this week’s primary election. He’ll face Republican Bill Dieruf, currently the mayor of suburban Jeffersontown, during the General Election in November.

Greenberg received 41% of the vote, besting seven other Democratic contenders. Runner-up Shameka Parrish-Wright, manager of the Louisville Bail Project, got 22% of the vote, and Rev. Tim Findley Jr. got 15%.

According to a precinct-level breakdown of how Louisville Democrats voted during the primary, Greenberg cobbled together support from a wide swath of suburban and exurban Jefferson County, while still picking up a handful of precincts in densely populated west and central parts of town.

Parrish-Wright’s support was centralized in downtown neighborhoods, especially Germantown, Russell, Shelby Park, Old Louisville and Clifton.

Findley performed well in the west Louisville neighborhoods of Shawnee, Parkland and Portland.

Explore the Democratic results in the map below:

Initial Democratic primary results, per the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Craig Greenberg: 41%

Shameka Parrish-Wright: 22%

David Nicholson: 17%

Tim Findley Jr.: 15%

Sergio Lopez: 2%

Colin Hardin: 1%

Skylar Graudick: 1%

Anthony Oxendine: 0.4%

Louisville voters haven’t elected a Republican mayor since 1965, but GOP supporters hope the retirement of term-limited Mayor Greg Fischer will give them a chance during an open election.

Still, Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 2-to-1 in Jefferson County.

Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf coasted to victory during the Republican mayoral primary election, garnering 78% of the vote and sweeping nearly all precincts in the metro area.

Explore the Republican results in the map below:

Initial Republican primary results, per the Jefferson County Clerk’s office: