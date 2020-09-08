Sen. Gerald Neal of Louisville is hospitalized and has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Per precautions set by state and federal health officials, Sen. Gerald Neal admitted himself to the hospital after experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and received the prognosis late Monday evening,” according to a statement released by Senate Democratic leadership.

Neal is an attorney and has represented Senate District 33 since 1989. He was elected the Senate Democratic Caucus Chairman in 2014, making him the first Black person tapped for a leadership position in the legislature’s history.

The statement from Democratic leadership said they fully expect Neal to return to the Senate.

He is the second Kentucky lawmaker in the past week to contract the coronavirus.

Democratic state Rep. Attica Scott of Louisville announced Sunday that she tested positive for the virus and that she’ll quarantine for 14 days.