A group of seven self-described elders held a silent protest Thursday morning on the lawn of Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Louisville home.

The demonstrators, whose combined age was around 500 years, occupied the property until 11 a.m. demanding that Cameron wrap up his investigation into the killing of Breonna Taylor. At least six of the protesters were given citations, and one was arrested by police.

Nancy Jakubiak, who is 71 years old, said she has been protesting a variety of issues for 30 years.

“I am here out to demand justice for Breonna,” she said. “This investigation is taking way too long. It’s just outrageous. I’m angry, and because of my health issues, I’ve not been able to do much as far as protesting or marching.”

Other protesters shared Jakubiak’s view that traditional protests and marches are not an option for them. Some have recurring health issues, and at least one recently had surgery. But Thursday gave them a chance to make their voices heard in a safe environment.

Phil Schervish, who is 71 years old, said it’s important for all citizens, including elders, to speak up when they see injustice. He said he was happy that an event had been organized for people his age.

“It is important that wherever injustice exists, I must be there to fight for justice,” Schervish said. “And Breonna and George Floyd and all the thousands of others who we know and don’t know are counting on us to make their lives worth something.”

It has been 160 days since Taylor was shot and killed by three plain-clothes Louisville Metro Police officers serving a no-knock warrant at her apartment. Protesters have hit the streets of Louisville every night over the past three months.

Protesters are demanding the firing and arrests of the three officers involved in the shooting. Sister Julie Driscoll said she’s not sure whether Cameron will follow through.

“I can’t imagine anybody coming into my home and unloading all of those bullets,” she said. “And it’s gone on way too long for the city, the state and the country. I kind of hope the attorney general will come up with the demands, but it’s hard to trust that living in this country.”