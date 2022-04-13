Jefferson County and parts of Southern Indiana are under a wind advisory until 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Ryan Sharp said the weather isn’t likely to cause damage, but weather service staff are on the lookout for worsening conditions, including winds that could reach 80 miles per hour.

“That’s when you start to see the visible effects of damage, having trees fall down, having some shingles come down on your roof,” Sharp said. “Just be prepared for those conditions. Have an action plan in place like to go into an interior bedroom or go into a basement.”

Sharp said the National Weather Service will likely issue a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch Wednesday evening. He said the window of severe storm risk in Louisville is between 6 and 10 p.m.