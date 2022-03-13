Overnight lane closures on the Sherman Minton Bridge have been delayed due to winter weather that moved through Louisville and Southern Indiana on Friday night.

Crews were set to install a painting containment system and repair pavement on the top deck of the bridge, which carries two westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of Interstate 64.

That work was originally scheduled to wrap up by Saturday morning. Officials said that crews will resume work beginning Monday night.

Westbound lanes will close at 10 p.m. Monday and reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Crews will continue work at 10 p.m. Tuesday and conclude at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The eastbound portion of the top deck will close overnight on Sunday.

Drivers should expect delays and plan alternative routes when possible.

The construction is a part of the Sherman Minton Renewal project, which is set to add 30 more years of use to the nearly 60-year-old bridge.