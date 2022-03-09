The Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed overnight beginning Wednesday as part of the Sherman Minton Renewal project.

The project began in July. It aims to add 30 years of life to the almost 60-year-old bridge.

Closures on the 1-64 westbound lanes will occur:

March 9 at 10 p.m. to March 10 at 6 a.m.

March 10 at 10 p.m. to March 11 at 6 a.m.

March 11 at 10 p.m. to March 12 at 9 a.m.

The left lane of eastbound traffic on the top deck of the bridge will also be closed beginning Saturday. The schedule for the eastbound closures are:

March 12 at 10 p.m. to March 13 at 9 a.m.

March 13 at 9 p.m. to March 14 at 5 a.m.

The closures will affect entry to I-64 from Spring Street on the Kentucky side along with entry from I-64 to I-264.

Officials from the Sherman Minton Renewal project said that ramps within the affected projects area will remain accessible, but warn that drivers planning to travel during the closure hours should expect delays and plan to use other routes when possible.

Crews will be repairing pavement damage and installing the painting containment system during the closures.