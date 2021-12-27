Commuters can expect more lane closures on the Sherman Minton Bridge this week.

The eastbound lane on the lower deck of the Sherman Minton Bridge will be closed nightly through Thursday. The closures will last from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The eastbound lane on the upper deck of the bridge will remain open. The bridge carries Interstate 64 between New Albany and Louisville.

Earlier this month, crews shut down all eastbound traffic for nine days to make preparations for deck replacement. Project officials say overnight closures of eastbound lanes will become more regular through the first and second phases of the project, starting Jan. 2.

The work is part of the Sherman Minton Renewal, which is expected to add 30 years of life to the bridge. The construction is expected to take two and a half years total.