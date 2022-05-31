When it comes to the most iconic gut on television, Patrick Roach, who plays Randy in ‘Trailer Park Boys,’ has little competition. Roach is known worldwide for his character’s prominent belly and tragic love of cheeseburgers.

Fans in Louisville have the chance to experience both the burgers and the belly in person when he stops in town for his “Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic” comedy tour at 21st in Germantown on Tuesday.

Edward Schmidt, the venue’s event coordinator, said it’ll be a great night for comedy in Louisville.

“I’ve personally been a big fan of Randy for the past seven or eight years,” Schmidt said. “I think I discovered his show about seven years ago and binged it — I’ve binged it twice.”

Roach’s stand-up show will include a meet and greet with fans. It will also offer food and drinks inspired by the show, including ‘The Blue Jay burger,’ ‘Ricky’s Chicken Fingers,’ and ‘Swish.’

Tickets are available online. Meet and greet passes will be sold at the show.