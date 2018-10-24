Jeffersontown Police have confirmed that two people have been killed at a shooting at a Kroger in suburban Louisville

Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers said the suspect shot and killed a male victim inside the Kroger. He then ran out of the store and shot several rounds at a woman, who also died. At that point, an armed citizen in the parking lot engaged the suspect with gunfire in the parking lot. No additional injuries resulted from that

A short time later, police apprehended the suspect on Hurstbourne Parkway. Rogers said the investigation is ongoing, and the suspect’s motive is still unknown.

EARLIER:

MetroSafe spokesman Mitchell Burmeister confirmed there was an incident at the grocery store — located at 9080 Taylorsville Road at the intersection with S. Hurstbourne Parkway.

Burmeister said MetroSafe received multiple calls about the incident; the first came in at 2:54 p.m. on Wednesday. Callers reported hearing shots — it’s unclear whether the shots originated from inside or outside the building.

He said EMS, Louisville Metro Police Department, Jeffersontown Police and Jeffersontown Fire are on the way to the scene.

Burmeister said it’s possible there are both multiple victims and shooters. Police have secured the parking lot and are evacuating people from inside the store.

At 4:39 p.m., a Jeffersontown police officer confirmed a suspect in the shooting has been detained. A spokesman for the University of Louisville Hospital said no victims had arrived at the trauma unit — the only one in the area — and the hospital had been told not to expect anyone.

The Kroger Co. sent out the following statement:

“We are shocked and saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 2:30 pm today. Thanks to the quick response of the local police department, the suspect was apprehended and our store is secure. We are cooperating with law enforcement and assisting with their investigation. Our store is closed and will reopen after the investigation concludes. We are referring all other questions to law enforcement.

“It’s unfortunate that in these troubled times that people feel the need to resort to desperate measures,” said Jeffersontown City Councilman Brian Abrams. “These things don’t happen in J-town. It can happen here, it can happen anywhere. Our prayers are with the families involved.”

This post has been updated.



This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We’ll move quickly to correct the record, and we’ll only point to the best information we have at the time.