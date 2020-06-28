Multiple shots were fired shortly after 9:00 Saturday night in Jefferson Square Park.

In a graphic video posted to Facebook by Maxwell Mitchell, a White man appears to be seen holding a pistol and firing multiple times into the crowd of protesters gathered there. Jefferson Square Park has been the center of more than four weeks of protests for racial justice. One person is seen on the ground, bleeding.

Louisville Metro Police officers were clearing the park, and confirmed they were dealing with an active police situation.

“We are currently working an active police situation at Jefferson Square Park. We will get an update out as soon as we can. Thanks for being patient.”

This post will be updated.