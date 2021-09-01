The 2021 Kentucky State Fair has come to an end; relive the sights and sounds of the fair in three parts: food, rides and animals.
Remember this image of WFPL’s Breya Jones checking out Kentucky pork products and ordering a Porkchop sandwich. Things are gonna get awkward later.
The Heartburn — a foot-long hot dog with cheese, chili, onions, relish, sauerkraut, ketchup and mustard — provided by the folks at Pat’s.
Moments before Alakazam threw someone’s sunglasses off their face and onto the ground.
9-year-old Jace at the top of Astro-Fear. Moments after this; Jace realized he may have made a mistake.
Round and round and upside.
Ryan Van Velzer | wfpl.orgWhat this image couldn’t capture is how big these mules were; the biting sign only added to the fear.
Reba the sheep getting primed for her showing later in the day.
A child showing goats at the fair said some of them had gotten out earlier; this one looks like it’s plotting.
Ryan Van Velzer and Jared Bennett contributed to this story.
Breya Jones is the Breaking News Reporter for WFPL.
