September 1, 2021

The 2021 Kentucky State Fair has come to an end; relive the sights and sounds of the fair in three parts: food, rides and animals. 

Ryan Van Velzer | wfpl.org

Remember this image of WFPL’s Breya Jones checking out Kentucky pork products and ordering a Porkchop sandwich. Things are gonna get awkward later.

 

Ryan Van Velzer | wfpl.org

The Heartburn — a foot-long hot dog with cheese, chili, onions, relish, sauerkraut, ketchup and mustard — provided by the folks at Pat’s.

Breya Jones | wfpl.org

Moments before Alakazam threw someone’s sunglasses off their face and onto the ground.

Breya Jones | wfpl.org

9-year-old Jace at the top of Astro-Fear. Moments after this; Jace realized he may have made a mistake.

Breya Jones | wfpl.org

Round and round and upside.

Ryan Van Velzer | wfpl.orgWhat this image couldn’t capture is how big these mules were; the biting sign only added to the fear.

Jared Bennett | wfpl.org

“Mooooveeee”

Jared Bennett | wfpl.org

Reba the sheep getting primed for her showing later in the day.

Jared Bennett | wfpl.org

It got awkward.

Breya Jones | wfpl.org

A child showing goats at the fair said some of them had gotten out earlier; this one looks like it’s plotting.

Ryan Van Velzer and Jared Bennett contributed to this story.

By Breya Jones @BreyaKJones
Breya Jones is the Breaking News Reporter for WFPL.