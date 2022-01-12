Indiana Congressman Trey Hollingsworth will not seek reelection this year.

Hollingsworth, a Republican, announced his third term would be his last with a newspaper op-ed and a social media post.

He did not provide a reason for his decision not to run, but hinted that he might stay in public service.

“As I contemplate how I can work for you in new and better ways in the future, I won’t run for reelection this year,” Hollingsworth said in the statements. “You deserve a Member of Congress totally and completely focused on the 9th District, and, though I have remained committed to that promise these three terms, now I will fight for you and us in different ways.”

Since 2017, Hollingsworth has represented Indiana’s 9th District, which includes Clark and Floyd counties, in the House of Representatives. He previously said he would serve no more than four terms and has called for mandatory term limits in Congress.