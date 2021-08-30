Some Kentucky voters will have the opportunity to vote in special elections on November 2, as state officials look to fill three vacancies in the General Assembly.

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced Monday that special elections will be held to replace Republican Rep. John “Bam” Carney, Republican Sen. Tom Buford and Republican Rep. Robert Goforth.

Carney and Buford both passed away in July. Carney, who was a teacher and former House Majority Floor Leader, was only 51. He represented Adair and Taylor Counties.

Buford was first elected in 1990, and was among the longest-serving senators in the current General Assembly. The 72-year-old represented a large swath of north-central Kentucky, including Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington Counties, and part of Fayette County.

Rep. Robert Goforth, who represents Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison Counties, resigned last week. He faces charges of felony strangulation, assault and terroristic threatening. Goforth’s wife told police that he strangled her with an ethernet cord to the point where she had trouble breathing. The criminal case is still ongoing, and Goforth denies the allegations.