The director of the Speed Art Museum will leave early next year.

Director Stephen Reily will end his tenure with the museum in Spring 2021 after a successor “has been identified and successfully onboarded with the organization,” according to a press release sent out Wednesday.

In the release, Reily said he has achieved a number of “milestones” he had set for himself as director.

“While continuing that work, we’ve also faced the unexpected task of operating the Speed (and reopening safely to the public) during a global pandemic,” he said. “I love the Speed, my colleagues, and my city, and I’ve focused my energy on building an organization that can attract a director they all deserve.”

The museum is launching a national search for the next director, led by the museum’s board of trustees chair-elect, Roger Cude, the release said. The seven-member search committee will also work with a national firm for the search.

Reily came on board at the museum in 2017, initially as interim director. The release credits him with increasing giving to the museum by 50% over the course of three years, a “record-breaking $4.8 million in the current fiscal year.” During his time, the museum also launched “After Hours,” a monthly arts gathering that moved online during COVID-related shutdowns.

Last month, the Speed published a Race Equity Report, which included goals to make the organization more inclusive, diverse and equitable. There had also been recent calls for changes at the museum as part of a larger effort to make the Louisville arts scene more equitable.

The Speed announcement comes at, what appears to be, a transition period for a number of Louisville’s prominent arts and cultural institutions.

In late August, Fund for the Arts president and CEO Christen Boone announced she would leave the philanthropic nonprofit after this fiscal year concludes on June 30, 2021. And KMAC Museum’s now former executive director, Aldy Milliken, left in June after eight years in the role.