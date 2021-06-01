The Speed Art Museum has extended the run of its art show dedicated to Breonna Taylor.

“Promise, Witness, Remembrance” will now be on view through June 13 due to popular demand, extending it about an extra week.

As of Sunday, 10,298 people had visited the free exhibition since its opening in early April, according to a museum spokesperson.

Louisville Metro Police officers shot and killed Taylor in her home on March 13, 2020. Her family helped shape the Speed show intended to honor her life and legacy. That included Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, who also contributed work: a timeline of her daughter’s life.

In April, Palmer told WFPL the exhibition was just as she hoped it would be: “A peaceful place. Just to be able to come to this place and just be filled with her spirit.”

The exhibition is laid out in three sections, each reflective of the three words in its title. A well-known portrait of Taylor, painted by artist Amy Sherald originally for a Vanity Fair cover last year, is the centerpiece and can be viewed from each gallery included in the show.

Jon Cherry

On Sunday, the Speed is hosting special programming around “Promise, Witness, Remembrance,” including a live demonstration from Louisville muralist Jaylin Stewart, a health fair, food from Black-owned food trucks, and at-home art kits to create art or poetry inspired by one of the works in the show.