For Black women and people of marginalized genders, prioritizing pleasure is an act of defiance. On “Sprinkle Sparkle,” the newest podcast from the Louisville Public Media Podcast Incubator, host Nubia Bennett celebrates building joy into every day, in big or small ways, however you have access to it. She focuses each conversation around a simple question: How did you center your own pleasure today?

This inaugural episode focuses on deep friendships between Black women as a way to practice pleasure. Guests Minda Honey and Shauntrice Martin are longtime friends of Nubia—or as she puts it, “part of my own pleasure lineage.”

They delve into the ways they’ve grown and learned to take ownership of pleasure in their lives. “As Black women, we’re taught you have to fit in this box, or you’re too ghetto,” Shauntrice says. “And so like, for a really long time, until my 30s, pleasure was just not even on the table.”

Minda frames pleasure as agency. “I think for women, particularly Black women, trans women, women who are marginalized in general, as we take more agency over our lives in general, it only makes sense that we would also take more agency when it comes to pleasure.”

We've got twelve more episodes to come, and if you put us on your listening list, you'll get a weekly reminder to sprinkle a little sparkle into your day.

Episode 1: Pleasure as Liberation