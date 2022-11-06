When your business is pleasure-based, the line between work and leisure can feel nebulous. This episode’s guest, Tiffany Elle, says balance is key in her life.

“You can only engulf yourself in your work for so long, even though I like what I do with Sensual Bliss and it’s pleasurable for me,” she says. “Then when I come home from that I have to sit on the couch and watch TV.”

Tiffany’s company creates body-inclusive lingerie, provides sensuality coaching and more. You might say she’s a pleasure expert. She says her relationship with pleasure has evolved over time, but there’s been one constant: dancing.

“It’s always been a happy space for me.”

Set all this against a day job in the military, often being the only Black woman or the only Black person in spaces filled with mostly white men, and you can see why host Nubia Bennett had to talk to Tiffany for the show.

