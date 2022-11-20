Artists create. It’s just something we need to do, for ourselves, like eating and sleeping. And most people would say it’s lucky if we can figure out how to pay the bills with it. But doing art as your business can change your relationship with it.

Robin G is a poet who also teaches poetry workshops and founded The Stanza Collective, an apparel company with affirming poetry on the designs. “At first I struggled with, okay, I don’t want this to be a business because now I can’t find pleasure in this anymore,” she says. “I have to produce, produce, produce. And it kind of took away that pleasure of just writing.”

Robin talks with host Nubia Bennett about how she rediscovered and reclaimed the pleasure in words and writing.

“I had to allow myself to know that I deserve to just write for me … it’s been a hell of a transition.”

Listen in and get ready for a little Sprinkle Sparkle!