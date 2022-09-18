The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a huge period of change for everyone. For Phelix Crittendon, it was a chance to improve her pleasure practice, and reimagine her future—which for her, meant moving to New York City.

“I don’t want to be a what-if person,” she says. “I am self sustainable, and I’m a hustler, and I’m gonna make whatever I want to make happen.”

On this episode, Phelix joins host Nubia Bennett to explore the pleasure in living authentically. Phelix reflects on how her grandma taught her the power of confidence, and having the audacity to go after what you want in life.