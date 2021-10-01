Temperatures may not be showing it lately, but it’s fall in Louisville. That means the St. James Court Art Show is back and open for the first weekend in October.

The event, which has been around since 1957, features more than 600 artists from across the country this year. The Louisville Convention and Visitors Bureau reports that the art show’s annual economic impact is more than $5 million.

A new addition for the 65th annual show is “The Old Walnut Street Affair.” The pop-up installation is in collaboration with the Speed Art Museum, including the first Community Connections Artist-in-Residence, Shauntrice Martin.

The exhibit looks at the days of a thriving Black business district along Walnut Street between 6th and 13th. It’s open Friday through Sunday and will showcase local Black artists and offer a “family-friendly speakeasy.”

The show is outdoors, but officials request that people who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks for the duration of their visit. The Park Duvalle Community Health Center will be set up to offer free COVID-19 vaccines on Magnolia Street, next to the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum.

